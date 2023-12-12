Tributes and memories of the late singer Zahara kept on resurfacing as her fans and celeb mourned her death

One fan posted an old hilarious video of the star performing drunk with her friends

Fans poured their hearts out, saying they will forever miss her and her music

A hilarious clip of Zahara singing under the influence of alcohol surfaced on social media. Image: @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

As the country and world mourn the loss of our music icon, Bulelwa Mkutukana, who will forever be remembered as the great Zahara, we now see a clip of her singing.

Hilarious clip of Zahara singing while drunk resurfaces

Recently, a Twitter user @Am_Blujay shared a hilarious video of the late musician Zahara, who passed away on Monday, 11 December 2023, of her singing under the influence of alcohol.

The late singer once trended regarding this video in the past, leaving many netizens in stitches laughing at how hilarious she looked. The fan captioned the snippet:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"That one video when Zahara was singing while she was drunk as hell remains my favourite. Rest In Peace Legend."

See the video below:

Netizens react to Zahara's drunk video

The trending clip resurfaced shortly after reports of her dying due to alcohol abuse went viral on social media. Netizens reacted to the TikTok video. See some of the comments below:

@asanda_teedow joked:

"Then she goes to MacG podcast and say she doesn't drink."

@RMakaniwa wrote:

"I feel in our lives,there are things,deep hurts or circumstances that happen in our lives,that sink deeper with pain,because most of that time,we gave our ALL, then what happens next leaves a deep cancerous scar that grows each day and cant be healed, we try to hide it,focus on other things to wind up time but as we do that,we grow and by the time its triggered back by something,the pain would be huge to hide it!! Rest in peace Zahara."

@ShxcksBW said:

"Rest in peace. I had so much hope that she'll recover then dominate again...Alcohol abuse will finish our days."

@Sthamber responded:

"She knew how to touch hearts."

@Halala_2short commented:

"Xhosa ladies drink Shem yey they drink too much."

@Bjm_365 mentioned:

"And she still killed it webafo."

@Sebroby replied:

"Don't see anything funny here. I see a lady who needed help, and instead, the gents took videos for their own pleasures . Rest in peace Zahara."

Zahara's sisters allegedly misuse her money

In a recent report, Briefly News shared the details behind Zahara's fiancé, Mpho Xaba, reportedly confronting the singer's sisters about allegedly misusing her bank cards.

It was alleged that Xaba showed the ladies the door after discovering they had been using his fiancée's cards to buy fake designer bags.

Source: Briefly News