The Democratic Alliance's uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas, electricity minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Siya Kolisi and Andile Mpisane danced for SA in 2023

They trended for their funny and sometimes controversial dance moves in which they showed the nation what they got

Briefly News put together a list of the top videos where they were getting down and dirty

Andile Mpisane, uMngeni Mayor Chris Pappas and Siya Kolisi danced for Mzansi in 2023. Images: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images, Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images, Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Politicians and famous South Africans are known not only for controversial news headlines but also for having an affinity for dancing and sharing Mzansi's love of dance and groove. Well-known personalities like Democratic Alliance mayor Chris Pappas, the Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and MaMkhize's beloved son Andile Mpisane showed us just exactly how they go down when the occasion calls.

Chris Pappas dances at a rally

uMngeni's Democratic Alliance mayor, Chris Pappas, turned heads at a Durban rally when he went down and busted some moves at a DA rally. The video was posted by the DA's X, formerly Twitter account, and in the video, Pappas can be seen doing the Vosho and a few other amapiano dance moves, much to the crowd's delight.

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa dances at groove

Not one to shy away from headlines, Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa went viral after dancing at an event. The TikTok video showed his moves while clad in a snazzy black suit. Onlookers were entertained by his dancing, and netizens roasted him for dancing while the country struggled with loadshedding.

Rachel and Siya Kolisi dance together

South Africa's favourite couple, Siya and Rachel Kolisi, warmed hearts once more. DJ Black Coffee shared a video of Siya dancing with his in-laws while wearing pink shorts. Everyone in the video seems to be dancing, and Siya calls his wife to him, and they end up dancing together.

Andile Mpisane does TikTok challenge

Andile Mpisane, one of South Africa's rich kids, went viral after participating in a TikTok challenge. Andile is shown performing dance moves with his Mercedes Benz in the background. He announces giving R10000 to the person who does the best makwapheni dance. South Africans laughed at his video and remarked that his money couldn't buy him rhythm.

