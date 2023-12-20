Musa Mseleku recently shared adorable pictures of his grandson, Baby Singabakho Nhlanganiso Mseleku

He also explained the name's meaning, which signifies a future role in uniting the family

Social media users praised Mseleku's love for his family and the meaningful names he gives to his children and grandchildren

Musa Mseleku is proud of his growing family. The media personality and businessman recently gave Mzansi baby fever with adorable pictures of his grandson.

Musa Mseleku shared cute pictures of his grandson. Image: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku gushes over his grandson

Everyone who follows Musa Mseleku knows that he is a family man. The polygamist became a household name in the South African entertainment industry after showcasing his life as a polygamist.

Taking to his Instagram page recently, the Uthando Nesthembu star shared adorable pictures of one of his grandchildren. Mseleku wished his followers a happy festive season and also gave a brief explanation of his grandson's name meaning. He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Baby Singabakho Nhlanganiso Mseleku wishes all of you a beautiful Xmas and Happy New Year. This name Nhlanganiso has been bestowed to this young man with a foresight that in future he has to be instrumental in uniting the family."

Mzansi can't get enough of Mseleku's post

Social media users love how Musa Mseleku loves his family. Many admitted that the star was giving them baby fever with the posts of his adorable grandchildren.

@botlenyanadiphoka said:

"It seems like you don't love her mother you always mention Vuyokazi."

@ayanda.nzimande.92 commented:

"Now they look alike .. omuphi lo baba."

@zeee_honey asked:

"Nzulu Lubanzi yena what does it stand for?"

@chandiswa added:

"Usebenzile umfana..all your kids and grandkids have beautiful and meaningful names ❤️❤️❤️"

@gladysthusile wrote:

"Baby singabakho uyakhula.mfana ka Sbindi no Terelo zaze zafana izingane baby Singabakho and baby Lubanzi."

Musa Mseleku announces retirement from public eye

Briefly News previously reported that popular businessman, TV personality and polygamist Musa Mseleku has announced that he’s hanging up his mic as a public figure next year.

“Next year I am set to retire from public speaking or being booked to attend events where I am supposed to go and speak or do public appearance. The reason being I want now to focus my energy on nurturing both my family and the family that my kids are starting, I want to spend more time in ensuring that my teachings are well received and understood.”

Source: Briefly News