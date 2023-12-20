Nyaniso Dzedze, known for his role in Ashes To Ashes , shared insights into his mental health challenges

The actor opened up about an incident with his wife and how he was reminded of his childhood traumas

In his Instagram 'confessional', Nyaniso said he wishes other people would be gentle on themselves

Nyaniso Dzedzde has a message to spread about mental health. Image: @nyanisodzedze

Source: Instagram

Mental health awareness goes beyond the month of May. Certain stars often use their platforms to help spread the word about this disease, and Nyaniso Dzedze is no stranger to doing that.

Nyaniso Dzedze speaks about his mental state

On Instagram, the Ashes To Ashes actor posted a lengthy video where he got candid about his mental health.

Nyaniso Dzedze shared that he was not doing okay and that the intent of his video, was to encourage other people to speak up as well. He highlighted that the festive season often brings out the worst in people mentally and that they should not feed into that.

"I am not okay. I know I am not the only one that is not okay."

The actor also opened up about an incident with his wife, Yana Fay Dzedze, where they had an argument and how angry he got at her. He shared that Yana made him realise that the anger stems from his childhood traumas.

Nyaniso shares advice to peeps

Nyaniso's message was intended to encourage people to be gentle with themselves.

"God is guiding us through a transformative phase. Even when faced with challenges that feel overwhelming, resist the urge to give up. God desires our healing, not further brokenness.

"I witnessed these feelings inside of me. I did not succumb. I am still acting, still married, still a father, and still alive. He advises people to be gentle on themselves this festive season as the suicide rate tends to peak. The festive season tends to pull out our greatest wounds and greatest hurts."

Minnie Dlamini speaks on her bad 2023

In a previous report from Briefly News, Media personality Minnie Dlamini shared how difficult 2023 has been for her.

The star also shared an Instagram story talking about how exhausted she has been this year.

Minnie also posted another story stating that she is grateful for everyone who has been checking up on her.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News