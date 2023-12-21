Uzalo actor Simphiwe Majozi impressed Mzansi with his presenting skills

The star was by Ukhozi FM to be a guest presenter for their festive season special programme called Siyayijika Lento

Simphiwe also mentioned that he wants to venture into radio and become a presenter

'Uzalo' star Simphiwe Majozi said he will consider becoming a radio presenter. Image: @simphiwemajozi_sa

Source: Instagram

Actor Simphiwe Majozi, who is famously known for his character Sbu on Mzansi's most loved drama soapie Uzalo, has hinted at switching careers recently.

Simphiwe impresses SA with his presenting skills

The Uzalo actor stunned many South Africans with his radio presenting skills. The star recently was a guest presenter on Ukhozi FM for a week on their special festive season programme called Siyayijika Lento.

According to Daily Sun, Majozi was flowing on the radio just like a well-experienced presenter. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

"Actually radio presenting is the same as acting. That's why I was flowing because both have scripts. I love both. My voice also allows me to be a radio presenter and many people normally ask me to do radio presenting, saying my voice is good for radio presenting.

"Having observed me as an MC at prominent events, they acknowledged my appealing voice. Recently, I received an invitation to showcase my hidden talent as a guest presenter for a week. Regrettably, I won't be able to accept as I am committed to shooting new episodes on set during that time."

The star is also said that he is preparing for the release of his long-awaited sing Sukuma. He is also considering becoming a radio presenter.

Simphiwe Majozi in abuse scandal

Simphiwe hogged headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actor's alleged ex-girlfriend has claimed that he allegedly abused her when they were still an item.

The star, who plays Sbu in the popular SABC 1 soapie, dated the DA Councillor for six years. Kekeletso Mahlelebe exposed the star for apparently physically and emotionally abusing her when they shared a house in Newlands, near KwaMashu.

Uzalo Actor and his Gqom singing friends survive car crash

In a previous report from Briefly News, Uzalo's Bhekisizwe Mahlawu and his Gqom artist friends Bhar and Sosha Ngcobo have seat belts to thank after surviving a car crash.

Two of the men were taken to hospital for their critical wounds to be treated.

Source: Briefly News