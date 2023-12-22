American socialite Kim Kardashian recently made headlines on social media

The reality TV star received a 3D model of her brain from Prenuvo

Social media users threw shade at Kim Kardashian after she received the 3D model

Kim K trends after receiving a 3D model of her brain. Image: @kimkardashian

Source: Instagram

Kim K receives 3D model of her brain

Once again, the reality TV star has made headlines again on social media. Kim recently received a 3D model of her brain from Prenuvo. A picture of the silver brain was shared on X, formerly Twitter, by @DailyLoud and captioned it:

"Kim Kardashian was gifted a 3D model of her brain from Prenuvo."

See the post below:

Fans throw shade at Kim Kardashian

Shortly after the picture circulated online, many fans and followers threw shade at the star. See some of the comments below:

@EHaaland_9 said:

"So she received nothing?"

@ThatOneMate55 shared:

"She finally has a brain."

@DegenHaole commented:

"Looks small."

@nflyb15 replied:

"Has too many wrinkles should be smoother."

@prettygirlxclub responded:

"Rich people have their own calibre of gifts."

@xCryptoGamer joked:

"They were thinking of doing a 3D model of her iconic a$s but, unfortunately they didn’t have enough material for that so they settled on something much smaller."

@DaConstrict wrote:

"The box was empty I bet."

@FCBFury said:

"Never knew she had one tho."

Kim Kardashian gets candid about parenting

Parenting never comes with a manual and can be tricky, even for celebrities like Kim Kardashian. The business mogul, who shares four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, with rapper Kanye West, recently opened up about her parenting struggles.

In a candid interview with her elder sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, in a recent episode of their reality television show The Kardashians, Kim said North has been showing her flames.

Kim Kardashian's son Saint gives middle finger to paparazzi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that kids sure will embarrass you from time to time. The young Saint West recently pulled a stunt on paparazzi while heading to a restaurant with his mom and friends.

Bad boy Saint West again made headlines after recently pulling a stunt on paparazzi. Kim Kardashian's son once trended for going wild during a live video with his mom and younger brother Psalm.

Source: Briefly News