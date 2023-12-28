Simz Ngema is mourning the untimely death of her uncle, whom she spent Christmas Day with

Simz expressed her grief, stating that she was at a loss for words and thanking her uncle for spending his last day with them

Her followers and colleagues, including Pearl Thusi and others, offered their condolences and support

South African actress Simphiwe "Simz" Ngema is devastated following her uncle's untimely death.

Simz Ngema is mourning her uncle's untimely death. Image: @simzngema

Source: Instagram

Simz Ngema gives after her uncle's death

The year is ending on a sad note for actress and singer Simz Ngema who shared that her uncle passed on soon after Christmas.

Taking to her Instagram page, Simz said she was at a loss of words after her beloved malume's passing. Simz who celebrated Christmas Day with her family, including her uncle said she was grateful that they spent his last day together. She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"I don’t have a long Caption for now. Maybe when I regain my strength. Rest well Malume. Thank you for spending your last day with us. It was the best Christmas ever!"

Simz Ngema's followers comfort her

The former Muvhango actress' fans and colleagues shared touching comments. Many noted that they saw her and her uncle during her Instagram Live sessions on Christmas Day.

@pearlthusi said:

"Sorry girl "

@makhosy.cele added:

"Haybo what happened? We saw this yesterday. UNKULUNKULU Abe nani❤️"

@plussizeblackdiamondssa18 noted:

"Thank you for loving your uncle till his last day. may God heal and comfort you."

@mampho1004 commented:

"I can't believe Boyboy he's gone, and I know the shock is even greater for you. I hope memories of the happy times you had together.May the good Lord comfort and heal you and your family "

spesh_vena commented:

"Yho haybo the way I enjoyed that live yesterday this is sad."

Leleti Khumalo’s fan throws shade at Mbongeni Ngema’s death

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that some people sure don't respect the dead. Recently, one of the veteran actress fans threw some shade on the death of the iconic playwright Mbongeni Ngema. The Sarafina! creator recently met his sudden death on Wednesday evening, 27 December 2023.

The star's passing trended on social media, with many netizens pouring in their tributes, and one social media user who is a fan of the former Imbewu: The Seed actress Leleti Khumalo came gun-blazing on X, formerly known as Twitter, sharing a controversial tweet claiming that Ngema used to abuse the star and that his death is not so sad.

Source: Briefly News