The list of the most Googled celebrities in South Africa has been released. Stars like Cyan Boujee, Tyla and Nadia Nakai made it to the top ten.

Cyan Boujee, Nadia Nakai, Sim Dope and Tyla have been listed on the most Googled celebrities list. Image: @cyan.boujee24, @tyla and @nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Cyan Boujee makes it to SA's most Googled list

Controversial Mzansi DJ and club hostess Cyan Boujee, real name Honour Zuma is among the country's most Googled celebririties list.

According to a post shared by the popular entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, Cyan Boujee is sitting pretty at number two, followed by award-winning rapper and businesswoman Nadia Nakai.

Other notable names on the list are the late rapper AKA's friend Sim Dope, the late socialite and AKA's fianceé Anele "Nellie" Tembe and Grammy-nominated singer and dancer Tyla. The post read:

"While on the issue of sexually explicit content populating TV in South Africa, bear in mind that Cyan Boujee was the second most googled person in South Africa. Are broadcasters just giving Mzansi what it wants? "

SA weigh in on the list

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the post. Some said the list is biased, others are calling for Cyan Boujee's reality show.

@SamkeloS___ said:

"She needs a reality show atp."

@CalliePhakathi added:

"Her reality show would be wild."

@AphiriThaps commented:

"Modern advertises and television people are having it easy. In the old times when societies still had an inch of morality in them, feeding off the negative wasn't this easy."

Cyan Boujee gives away money in a taxi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Cyan Boujee started the year on a high note. The controversial media personality has been trending for all the wrong reasons.

Social media users were recently shocked to see a video of socialite and DJ Cyan Boujee giving away some money while in a vehicle resembling a taxi. The video came a few days after she had been asking fans for rent money online.

