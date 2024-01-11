Nota Baloyi suggested replacing Metro FM's Ask a Man show with Ask a Minister

Social media users expressed mixed reactions, with some supporting Nota's idea

The controversy sparked a debate on the role of media in addressing national issues versus entertainment

Nota Baloyi has shared his thoughts on what the national broadcasters should be airing as the country gears up for the polls later this year.

Nota Baloyi has shared his thoughts on some shows. Image: @lavidaNOTA

Source: Twitter

Nota Baloyi wants Ask a Man replaced

Controversial media personality Nota Baloyi recently weighed in on the programs on radio stations. The outspoken star said that the media should shift its attention from petty issues and focus on important topics.

According to NewsOclock on X, Nota headed to his page to note that the popular show Ask a Man should be replaced with another show. The post read:

"Metro FM needs to replace #AskAMan with #AskAMinister… The public broadcaster can’t be misused to discuss Umjolo when we have bigger fish to fry as a nation!"

SA weighs in on Nota's claims

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Nota's thoughts. Many agreed with the former music executive.

@zwelistos said:

"It’s better than the pandemic the problem is that once it’s approved we would never peace. Nota and bragging."

@Ndake_nkj commented:

"Like @lavidaNOTA said we have so many Mjolo shows and spaces... May national issue have come and go without having people engaging. 1. Voters registering Civil education was needed. 2. Rand manipulation. Just came and go."

@Leelikechinese noted:

"Agree that a good idea. Mara an idea by Nota iyooo, we will be hearing about it until Jesus come back."

@MasegoBT said:

"Why doesn't he start his own platform and then #AskAMinister? Visionaries don't depend on others to see through their ideas. Uya nya uNota all he knows is criticizing what others came up with."

