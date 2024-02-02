TikTok dance sensation Skomota turned down advances from a woman who approached him at the club

The video garnered some positive reactions from fans who said he now knows his worth

Skomota is notorious for hanging out with many women, and he was even once accused of belittling black women

Skomota did an unusual thing by rejecting a woman who came at him. Image: Skomota

Mzansi was surprised after Skomota decided to turn down a lady who tried to speak with him at the club.

Skomota does the unusual

The TikTok dance sensation known for the viral Skomota dance challenge ignored a woman who tried to engage with him at his recent gig. The video was shared by @Zikamnyamane, who said:

"2024 zajika izinto."

Fans react to video of Skomota rejecting woman

The video received positive reactions from people who said he now knows his worth and is finally focused on more important things in life.

@KingNema_Jnr:

"He grew up so fast."

@ms_tourist:

"Is he going to be the keynote speaker for the men’s conference?"

@Assistant_Chair:

"Yerrrrrrrr. The embarrassment. Just imagine if they see her on the street after being rejected like this."

@kgotsoTwo:

"I love it for him. He knows his worth. What a King."

@KhulaniMalambe:

"And that’s someone’s girlfriend."

@Docktus_:

"He is living the life."

@Hautsommet3:

"He is tired."

@nicksta_napo:

"Man don’t want any problems anymore. He is now a focused king."

Skomota accused of belittling black women instead of white women

Skomota is known for hanging out with numerous women, and he has faced accusations of demeaning black women in the past. This was after he hung out with a white woman who did his dance, but he kept to himself.

Watch the video below:

One person said:

"Where is the sudden respect for women coming from? Why is he not kissing her and being touchy like he always does to our black sisters?"

Skomota campaigns for the ANC

In a previous report from Briefly News, Skomota was recently spotted campaigning for the African National Congress.

A picture of him with other comrades went viral, and it angered a lot of people on social media.

Many people are assuming that the national party is using him for votes and to appeal to the young people.

