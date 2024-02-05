American actor Anthony Anderson was rushed to the hospital in Cape Town on Thursday, 1 February 2024

This was after a movie set fight went wrong, resulting in him spending a night in an emergency room

Anthony also posted a picture of himself lying on a stretcher doing the peace sign on his Instagram page

American Actor Anthony Anderson was rushed to hospital in Cape Town. Image: Kevin Winter/Monica Schipper

Source: Getty Images

American actor and comedian Anthony Anderson had many fans worried after a movie set fight didn't go as planned. This came after the star was sighted at a Woolies store in Cape Town.

Anthony Anderson rushed to Hospital in Cape Town

Months after South African media personality and rapper Boity Thulo flaunted her lunch date with Anthony Anderson, which took place at an undisclosed location in Cape Town, the American actor found himself being rushed to hospital and spent a night at an emergency room after a movie set fight went wrong.

The star was rushed to hospital on Thursday, 1 February 2024, and he posted a picture of himself on a stretcher making a peace sign on his Instagram page and wrote:

"I spent the night in the emergency room. Movie set fight gone wrong. Me against two goons and a chair! Guess who didn’t win! Who needs a stuntman? Me that’s who! I’m not as young as I used to be! CT scan and X-rays showed nothing fractured or broken in my back just a deep contusion. That chair will never be the same though! Bloodied and bowed but never broken! #RQQ #G20 #setlife #moviefights #justakidfromcompton #huskyandhandsome #bidzaddy #acbarbeque."

See the post below:

Fans responded to Anthony's post

Shortly after he shared his post, many fans of the star flooded his comment section with their responses. See some of the comments below:

traceeellisross wrote:

"@anthonyanderson you are not made of rubber. Im so glad you are ok."

desmondhoward said:

"Yeah man...YOU deliver the quips and let a look-a-like fight the chair. Now you know how it feels to get hit in the back crossing the middle."

tyetribbett commented:

"CAREFUL MY BROOOOOOO."

kidcapri101 mentioned:

"My guy!!! You’ll be ok! Glad you’re smiling about it!!"

renowilson1 responded:

"Glad you’re ok bro! Now heal up!"

eliseneal replied:

"Oh no!! Take care and get better friend!!"

