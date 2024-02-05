SA Amapiano maestro DJ Maphorisa recently met up with US rapper Busta Rhymes in California

A video and a picture from their meet-up have made rounds online, and fans weighed in on them

Some Mzansi peeps are hoping that the two were discussing a possible collaboration between the two

US Rapper Busta Rhymes hung out with DJ Maphorisa in California. Gabe Ginsberg via Getty Images. @djmaphorisa on Instagram

Could a collaboration between successful musician DJ Maphorisa and Busta Rhymes be on the horizon? Mzansi peeps seem to think so after they were spotted hanging out in the United States.

DJ Maphorisa and Busta Rhymes rub shoulders

SA Amapiano musician DJ Maphorisa linked up with US rapper Busta Rhymes in California. A video shared by an X blogger @MDNnewss shows DJ Maphorisa and Busta hugging and laughing with each other.

Shortly after, DJ Maphorisa whips out his phone and starts scrolling. This made fans assume they were probably exchanging numbers for a possible meet-up.

"DJ Maphorisa links up with Busta Rhymes in California."

Mzansi discusses video

After the video was shared, a picture from their meet-up went viral, and fans weighed in on it. Replying to the posts were fans who were hoping that the two were discussing a possible collaboration.

@misu_zulu joked:

"Phori is trying to convince Busta to come record in his studio."

@Insightshub_SA said:

"Busta must not allow Phori to buy him any drinks because next thing you know, he will own some of Busta Rhymes's lyrics."

@Dingswayo_N lauded:

"South Africans are going far guys."

@urMomFavSideMan disapproved:

"Americans are humans like everyone stop celebrating nothing."

@Woolf__sa said:

"Imagine Busta on Piano."

@Brian_malinga23 lauded:

"The power of Amapiano."

@KingNema_Jnr

"Yo Busta, ignore what I said on my IG videos. When you come to South Africa, come to my studio for an Amapiano hit."

Anatii gets flowers from Busta Rhymes

In a previous report from Briefly News, American rapper Busta Rhymes gave a special shout-out to Anatii, who was one of the producers of his latest album. Anatii produced the song Open Wide on his latest project, Blockbusta, which was released in November 2023.

The Thixo Onofefe hitmaker said Busta Rhymes hit him up during the pandemic when he was at his lowest.

Source: Briefly News