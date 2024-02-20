Anele Mdoda weighed in on the current price of the Prime drink

The once-popular sports drink has plummeted to R10, a fraction of what it used to cost, and Anele was in disbelief

Mzansi trolled the radio personality over the amount of money she once paid for the drink

Mzansi made fun of Anele Mdoda after finding out how much Prime energy drink costs. Images: zintathu, drinkprime

Anele Mdoda couldn't believe the current price of Prime drink. With a price tag of just R10, the sports drink once had Mzansi kids going nuts during its prime, with parents paying hundreds of rands for it, Anele included.

Anele Mdoda reacts to Prime drink price

Our girl Anele Mdoda is in disbelief after discovering how much Prime energy drink now costs. Can you believe the sports drink used to cost over R40 a bottle? Even retailing at about R200, and kids had their parents in a chokehold trying to get their hands on the once-popular beverage.

This was in early 2023, and now Prime is going for just R10 and is merely a shadow of what it once was.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Anele shared the current price for Prime, suggesting that she was a clown after her son, Alakhe, made her pay hundreds of rands for the drink:

"PRIME is now on sale for R10. I am a size medium in red noses in case you want to complete my clown outfit."

Mzansi trolls Anele on Prime drink price

Netizens made fun of Anele for paying huge amounts of money for Prime. Previously, the 947 host was dragged for claiming credit for the drink's popularity:

_Bongani_Eddie said:

"Let me set an alarm so I can listen to your meltdown tomorrow!"

kabelo_zungu blamed Alakhe:

"Alakhe is the real culprit, we blame him for your clownish moments."

koenaswift13 recalled:

"I remember your story where Alakhe made you pay R500 for it."

Zamangethe12 posted:

"I will buy it when it's R5."

KhanyaZinzi responded:

"I immediately thought of you when I saw it!"

