Rapper Jay-Z enjoys watching the hit US TV show Judge Judy , as revealed by The Hangover star Bradley Cooper.

Bradley shared in an interview that he visited Beyoncé Knowles at her home to discuss a movie, and Jay-Z was watching TV

Hov fans were surprised by this, and many noted how they, too, enjoy watching the feisty American lawyer

It is not every day that big celebrities like Jay-Z have pieces of their private lives shared for the world to see. This recent revelation was something fans appreciated.

Jay-Z spends free time watching Judge Judy

The US billionaire Jay-Z is a fan of the hit US TV show Judge Judy. This was revealed by The Hangover star Bradley Cooper in an interview with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation.

The actor was visiting Beyoncé Knowles at her house to discuss her scrapped role in the hit movie A Star Is Born, and Jay-Z was watching TV.

“I went to Beyoncé’s house, and Jay-Z was watching Judge Judy. I still remember. I’m not kidding. And I was freaking [out].”

@Complex shared a post on X which read:

"Bradley Cooper Says Jay-Z Was Watching ‘Judge Judy’ When He Was at Beyoncé’s House for ‘A Star Is Born’ Meeting."

Netizens love this revelation

Hov fans were surprised by this, but many appreciated the information. Many noted how they, too, enjoy watching the feisty American lawyer.

@realonx1 said:

"I love Judge Judy too."

@alt2facts added:

"He is just like me. Literally watching it right now lol."

@realonx1 replied:

"He is just like me for real."

@crco joked:

"Lol Brad everyone loves Judge Judy."

@yadavsiya9 mentioned:

"Love me some Judge Judy."

@hannah_cassidy said:

"I love this."

