Connie Ferguson's recent viral picture had fans praising her timeless beauty and killer abs, with many remarking she looks much younger than her age

Social media users also speculated about her love life, suggesting she might be dating again following her husband Shona Ferguson's passing

The star's dedication to fitness is evident, with comments noting the results of her gym efforts

Connie Ferguson's name has popped up on social media timelines after her picture went viral. People could not believe how stunning the media mogul looked lately.

Social media users can't get enough of Connie Ferguson's beauty. Image: @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Connie Ferguson praised for her timeless beauty

We all know Connie Ferguson is one of the most beautiful stars in Mzansi. The award-winning star has been praised for her ageless beauty. Fans often say Connie doesn't look a day over 35, despite being in her 50s.

A recent picture was shared on social media by a user with the handle @collinstimbela showed the star flaunting her priceless smile and, of course, her killer abs. The star is known as a fitness enthusiast who loves hitting the gym and putting in all the work. The post's caption read:

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

"Connie she's so beautiful ❤️"

Mzansi reacts to Connie's picture

Social media users could not believe how young Connie still looks. Some even hinted that the former Generations star is dating again following her husband Shona Ferguson's tragic death.

@gwexe_bongani said:

"She is looking like someone who is in love."

@MRSEROUS added:

"She is i saw her a couple of times ko Sunninghill Village with the guy."

@MicahDaMusic noted:

"Results of her gym are showing "

@laughter_mr commented:

"She's very beautiful "

@Mfoka_Mlangeni said:

"She's gorgeous too."

@VITO_G_Wagon added:

"All of this won’t matter in heaven."

Connie Ferguson’s workout video sparks debate about her daughters' weight

Briefly News reported that veteran South African actress and producer Connie Ferguson's name recently popped up on the timeline after fans shared their thoughts on her impressive workout routines and how she inspires everyone except her two daughters, Lesedi and Alicia Ferguson.

Social media users were divided after a fan noted that iconic thespian Connie Ferguson should inspire her two daughters to hit the gym and keep fit. It all started when a tweep with the handle @ntokozo_eff shared a short clip of the former Generations star doing what she does best - skipping rope.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News