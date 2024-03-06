Prince Kaybee has revealed that he gets death threats from social media users who hate him, confirming in response to a fan's question

Prince Kaybee recently shared with his followers that he has received death threats from social media users who hate him.

Prince Kaybee revealed that he has received death threats. Image: @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee on the hatred he has received online

Prince Kaybee is definitely one of the most famous stars in Mzansi. The star is also known for his blunt responses to his fans and haters.

Responding to a fan who had asked him if he has received the hate he gets on his page in real life, the star said he has even received death threats. The fan's post read:

"Do you think people genuinely hate you or they just say nasty stuff to you online to get a laugh or because it’s just a thing to hate you online? Have you seen the hate in real life?"

Prince Kaybee confirmed that he has received some threats before. He jokingly said he understands that people think they look cool if they hate him. He commented:

"In real life, I’ve had people hating yes, there are death threats here and there and sometimes it's for laughs and also you look cool if you hate me, you need to be part of what everyone is doing and I fully get it."

Mzansi reacts to Prince Kaybee's post

As always, social media users shared their thoughts on Prince Kaybee's post. Some said they don't understand how people hate him because he is cool.

@victorise_sa said:

"You always respond this people who don't like you. We that love you don't get your attention."

@Nkosazana2312 commented:

"Honestly don’t understand how people get to hate you because you are so unbothered and rarely cause conflicts with others ‍♀️"

Source: Briefly News