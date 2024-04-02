US rapper and entrepreneur Diddy was filmed by the paparazzi outside his Miami mansion just recently

The controversial rapper and businessman was dancing and smoking, seemingly enjoying his time

Diddy's Miami home and his Los Angeles mansions were both raided by the federal government amid the incriminating allegations

The paparazzi filmed rapper Diddy enjoying some quality time at his Miami mansion, despite his name getting dragged through the mud.

Diddy was enjoying some time out at his Miami home. Image: Jemal Countess/Justin E Palmer

Source: Getty Images

Rapper Diddy caught on camera

Following the home raids last week, US rapper and entrepreneur Diddy was seen having the time of his life outside his Miami mansion.

In the video shared by X blogger @XXL, Diddy was dancing and had a smoke break while wearing a bucket hat, shorts and an orange towel.

"Diddy was filmed by paparazzi dancing and smoking outside of his Miami mansion this weekend, following the raids on his homes."

Netizens poke fun at Diddy

After Diddy's Miami home and his Los Angeles mansion were both raided by the federal government last week, his name has been dominating headlines from across the web.

This was part of an ongoing investigation after an incriminating lawsuit accused Diddy of various offences.

@Svetz17 said:

"This is what we call: the last ride euphoria. The real: ah leave it, it was a good run before the hammer gets brought down."

@cocnation_ added:

"He knows the cameras watching. Like a true Harlem man he’s now giving a show."

@GracedUp1 asked:

"Leave the man alone. Let the evidence prove him guilty and not the court of public opinion."

@UsingCigarettes mentioned:

"Weird to do this, considering the gravity of the situation."

Diddy's nemesis 50 Cent reacts to home raids

In a previous report from Briefly News, 50 Cent dragged his nemesis, Diddy, after his properties were raided amid an ongoing investigation.

The rapper joked about the dire situation, and he suggested the seriousness of the case against Diddy and stated that it may be the end of his career.

His baby mama Daphne was named in the lawsuit, which said she was an escort to Diddy, and he also made fun of her.

