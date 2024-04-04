The Real Housewives Of Durban star Jojo Robinson shared snaps of herself and her family

The reality TV star posted the pictures of them on holiday on her Instagram page

Many netizens complimented Jojo Robinson and her family, and some mentioned how stunning she looked

‘RHOD’ star Jojo Robinson and her family lived it up on their vacation. Image: @jojo.robinson

The reality TV and The Real Housewives of Durban star Jojo Robinson recently shared some memories of herself and her family on holiday.

Jojo Robinson shows off her stunning family

The reality TV star recently made headlines once again after she shared her journey of going under the knife to remove some excess skin from her arms on her social media page.

Jojo Robinson posted recent pictures of herself and her family out and about on vacation on her Instagram page, showing her fans and followers how stunning they looked and how much fun they had together on holiday.

In October 2023, Robinson also showed netizens a glimpse of her luxurious mansion and how it looked after it was renovated.

The star captioned the photos from her family trip:

"Holiday photo dump, @luxgrandgaube. #realhousewivesofdurban #Rhodurban #realhousewivesofdurban #therealhousewivesofdurban #housewivesofdurban #holidayideas #mauritiusholiday #couplehumor #couples #holiday #islandholiday #luxgrandgaube"

See the pictures below:

Fans compliment Jojo's family

Many social media users complimented the Robinsons. See some of the reactions below:

nonku_williams wrote:

"My hunnies."

juaneneb shared:

"Fav outfit by far."

zinziswamy said:

"I'm here for the first pic."

n_desi_ responded:

"Omg how many outfits did you take with stunning."

annie.mei.darling replied:

"Love the floral swimsuit set."

khanyisamabece commented:

"Such a beautiful family Jo."

blackberrydelighttm mentioned:

"You guys are #familyfirst #familygoals love the unconditional love shown time and time again. You have such a beautiful family one love."

Jojo bids farewell to RHOD

In a previous report, Briefly News shared Jojo's heartfelt message about the emotional rollercoaster she endured during the series' season finale and having to say goodbye. The show recently wrapped up its third season, and viewers hope to see even more drama and luxury when it returns.

The publication also revealed Jojo's impressive collection of luxury vehicles, which are the dream of every car enthusiast.

