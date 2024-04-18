Global site navigation

Bonko Khoza Pens Sweet Birthday Message for Wife Lesego Khoza: “My Entire World in Human Form”
Celebrities

Bonko Khoza Pens Sweet Birthday Message for Wife Lesego Khoza: “My Entire World in Human Form”

by  Privie Kandi
  • Award-winning actor Bonko Khoza celebrated his wife Lesego Khoza's birthday with a touching Instagram post
  • Social media users, including Minnie Dlamini and Nay Maps, joined in, sending their own birthday wishes to Lesego
  • The Red Ink star's romantic gesture showcased his love for his wife, earning admiration from fans online

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

South African actor Bonko Khoza recently posted a heartwarming video and a sweet caption to celebrate his stunning wife Lesego Khoza's special day.

Bonko Khoza celebrates wife's birthday
Bonko Khoza shared a sweet message on his wife's birthday. Image: @lesehokhoza
Source: Instagram

Bonko Khoza showers wife with love on her birthday

Red Ink star Bonko Khoza may appear tough on screen, but he is a hopeless romantic in real life. The star never misses a chance to show love to his stunning wife Lesego Khoza on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page recently, the award-winning actor marked his wife's birthday with a touching post. The star shared a short video showing the love of his life and penned a sweet caption. The post read:

Read also

SA woman celebrates building her own rental property and becoming a landlord at 23-years-old

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

"@lesegokhoza_official Sthandwa Senhliziyo yami. My Love. My Nu. My entire world in human form ❤️ I love you with everything I am. Happy Birthday Nana "

Fans react to Bonko Khoza's birthday tribute

Social media users did not miss the chance to celebrate Mrs Khoza's special day. Many flooded the actor's timeline with sweet birthday messages.

@minniedlamini said:

"You are missed I love this love happy birthday beautiful @lesegokhoza_official."

@naymaps commented:

"Happy Birthday Lesego ❤️✨ blessings upon blessings to you!"

@tanishacolonbibb added:

"The Queennnnnnn, happy bday! The love radiates from you to the world. So happy to be in yall little universe ."

@iam_ritchie4u said:

"Happy birthday to madam @lesegokhoza_official. We must plan your next holiday. May God continue to bless you."

@shonisani_m wrote:

"Happiest of birthdays to you beautiful @lesegokhoza_official ❤️❤️ wishing you an amazing new season"

Read also

Wife graduates alongside husband in video, inspire Mzansi with shared educational journey

LaConco shares stunning pictures from son Sakha’s Spiderman-themed birthday party

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that media personality LaConco recently gave Mzansi a glimpse of how she celebrated her son's birthday. The former The Real Housewives of Durban star shares the six-year-old with former President Jacob Zuma.

LaConco is private when it comes to her son Sakha. The star gave her followers the content they signed up for when she shared pictures from his birthday party.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel