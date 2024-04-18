Award-winning actor Bonko Khoza celebrated his wife Lesego Khoza's birthday with a touching Instagram post

Social media users, including Minnie Dlamini and Nay Maps, joined in, sending their own birthday wishes to Lesego

The Red Ink star's romantic gesture showcased his love for his wife, earning admiration from fans online

South African actor Bonko Khoza recently posted a heartwarming video and a sweet caption to celebrate his stunning wife Lesego Khoza's special day.

Bonko Khoza shared a sweet message on his wife's birthday. Image: @lesehokhoza

Source: Instagram

Bonko Khoza showers wife with love on her birthday

Red Ink star Bonko Khoza may appear tough on screen, but he is a hopeless romantic in real life. The star never misses a chance to show love to his stunning wife Lesego Khoza on social media.

Taking to his Instagram page recently, the award-winning actor marked his wife's birthday with a touching post. The star shared a short video showing the love of his life and penned a sweet caption. The post read:

"@lesegokhoza_official Sthandwa Senhliziyo yami. My Love. My Nu. My entire world in human form ❤️ I love you with everything I am. Happy Birthday Nana "

Fans react to Bonko Khoza's birthday tribute

Social media users did not miss the chance to celebrate Mrs Khoza's special day. Many flooded the actor's timeline with sweet birthday messages.

@minniedlamini said:

"You are missed I love this love happy birthday beautiful @lesegokhoza_official."

@naymaps commented:

"Happy Birthday Lesego ❤️✨ blessings upon blessings to you!"

@tanishacolonbibb added:

"The Queennnnnnn, happy bday! The love radiates from you to the world. So happy to be in yall little universe ."

@iam_ritchie4u said:

"Happy birthday to madam @lesegokhoza_official. We must plan your next holiday. May God continue to bless you."

@shonisani_m wrote:

"Happiest of birthdays to you beautiful @lesegokhoza_official ❤️❤️ wishing you an amazing new season"

