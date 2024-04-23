Proudly South African group The Joy spoke about their exhilarating performance at Coachella recently

The group, which consists of five members, performed alongside American musician Doja Cat

Doja Cat was the headlining act at the event, and they opened up for her; although the performance was short, they enjoyed every minute of it

The Joy music group is on their way to superstardom. The young vocalists opened for Doja Cat at her Coachella performance.

The Joy performs with Doja Cat

The South African group The Joy made Mzansi proud when they graced the Coachella stage with Grammy-award-winning star Doja Cat.

The acapella group performed a mashup of their song and Doja's hit song Shutco from her 2023 album Scarlett.

Videos from their performance, where they were all dressed in white, received acclaim for Mzansi, who is keeping an eye on the boy's growth in the industry.

The Joy speaks about the experience prepping for Coachella

According to SowetanLive, Doja Cat followed the group a few years back and immediately expressed a desire to work with the boys. They were overjoyed when they received the call that they would be performing at Coachella with her.

One-fifth of the group, Duzie, whose real name is Melokuhle Mkhungo, said Doja chose them specifically. They spent weeks rehearsing for the performance.

Although it was short, they enjoyed every minute of it.

“The stage moment itself went very quickly but imagine being in front of 100,000 people – we truly loved every minute of it.”

The young muso lauded her team for welcoming them with open arms and making them feel very much at home.

The Joy penned a sweet message to Doja on Instagram.

