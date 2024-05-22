South African celebrity chef Fikile Zungu was denied the right to vote at the Embassy in Belgium

The star went on a rant and shared her story on Twitter (X), sharing with netizens what had happened

Fikile also mentioned that she felt that the embassy was sabotaging her as they fired her three and a half years ago

Celebrity chef Fikile Zungu shared how she was denied the right to vote. Image: @maidtocook

Source: Instagram

More drama unfolds as the election approaches, and citizens living abroad are granted the right to vote, though one didn't have a great experience. Celebrity Chef Fikile Zungu spills the beans on what happened to her when she went to cast her vote at the embassy in Belgium.

Fikile Zungu was denied the right to vote

With the IEC refusing to postpone elections for late submissions due to the potential financial implications, Mzansi's self-made celebrity chef, Fikile Zungu, was denied the right to cast her vote overseas.

The star broke her silence as she went on a rant on her Twitter (X) page explaining how her former employer, South Africa in Belgium of 14 years, denied her from voting, mentioning that she was not on the list of registered voters at the embassy.

In the video, Fikz said:

"You told me I was registered…why am I not on the list? I find the Embassy’s actions as gross injustice. It is also personal because the Embassy fired me three and a half years ago. Therefore, I feel that I am being sabotaged personally. The Embassy has never made any effort to find out what the problem was."

Watch the videos below:

IEC responds to Fikile'sFikile's

The official page of the IEC finally responded to Fikile'sFikile'snd wrote:

"Hi there, thank you for bringing this to our attention, and we apologise for the bad experience and for being denied your chance to vote. Could you please confirm if you applied for a VEC10 notice? This form notifies the Commission of your intention to vote Out-of-Country. Without it, voters abroad cannot vote. Please DM us your details and confirmation of your VEC10 so we can look into it."

See their response below:

Meeting between IEC and US ambassador to SA not strange

Briefly News previously reported that the IEC faced criticism recently after it met with the United States Ambassador to South Africa.

South African civil society criticized the IEC after a picture of the United States ambassador to South Africa went viral. However, Sellenbosch UniversiUniversity'sof Public Leadership Professor Zwelinzima Ndevu said the meeting was not unusual.

