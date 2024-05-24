NaakMusiQ spoke out about his beef with Prince Kaybee, highlighting a shocking response after he reached out to the Gugulethu hitmaker

Fans on social media sided with NaakMusiQ, noting Prince Kaybee's frequent conflicts with other artists

Comments online reflected widespread support for NaakMusiQ, with many criticizing Prince Kaybee's attitude and arrogance

NaakMusiQ had a lot of things to get off his chest regarding his public beef with fellow musician Prince Kaybee. The star spoke about how he reached out to the Gugulethu hitmaker and his shocking response.

NaakMusiQ spoke out about his beef with Prince Kaybee. Image: @princekaybee_sa and @iamnaakmusiq

Source: Instagram

NaakMusiQ on his beef with Prince Kaybee

Former Generations actor and musician Anga Makubalo, popularly known by his musical name NaakMusiQ opened up about what happened between him and Prince Kaybee.

Speaking in a viral video shared on X by the popular page MDN News, Naak said his fallout with the star escalated when he reached out and told him to be likeable. The actor added that Kaybee responded with a WhatsApp status directed at him.

Watch the video below:

Fans side with NaakMusiQ

Social media users seemingly supported NaakMusiQ, many noted how Prince Kaybee is always beefing with fellow artists on social media.

@Asa_Sigoxo commented:

"Clearly, a lot of people have a problem with him, there’s something there!"

@afrofinest254 added:

"Naak is actually right about Kaybee."

@Blaq_Mannequin wrote:

"He is actually telling the truth ‍♀️"

@Cmbulele_Mag added:

"I really don't like KB shame. He thinks that he's all high and mighty .. after Club Controlla I never listened to his music again "

@Fortune_Bhengu said:

"Black coffee said the same thing about KB ?? And he's out here stealing some songs."

@McZulusThembe added:

"The most humble celeb Naak. You are right about Prince Kaybee."

Source: Briefly News