Jelly Babie's former manager, Thato Setati, has disclosed why he parted ways with her

Thato mentioned that the Barcardi dancer is very greedy and hardheaded when it comes to bookings

Thato's close friend also disclosed that the star would never give her former manager a bonus after he worked very hard

Barcardi dancer and singer Jelly Babie has again made headlines on social media regarding her working relationship with her former manager.

Jelly Babie's former manager calls her a greedy person

Karabo Khukhu, popularly known as Jelly Babie, made headlines again on social media after losing 500k followers on her TikTok account following an incident where she hurled insults at a cashier.

Recently, the star, who has been trending online regarding her rude behaviour, had a fallout with her former manager, Thato Setati, which resulted in them parting ways.

According to ZiMoja, Thato confided in her friend and disclosed that Jelly Babie was a very greedy and hardheaded person:

"Jelly is greedy when it comes to bookings. It was nice working with her, but she is hardheaded when it comes to negotiating with promoters for bookings. She charges R20 000 or sometimes R25 000, but sometimes you negotiate and build relationships, and she does not."

The source also added that the dancer doesn't give any bonuses when one works very hard.

They said:

"She also doesn't give bonuses or extra money for hard work, so Thato decided to leave and stopped working with her."

When contacted, Jelly Babie told the publication that she and Setati parted ways but that it isn't anybody's business.

She said:

"We parted ways, so? I don't know what else you need to know."

Jelly Babie books Martha as MC

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that Jelly Babie and the cashier, who has now been identified as Martha, have turned over a new leaf. The Barcadi dancer booked Martha as the MC for her upcoming one-woman show.

The news divided netizens and sparked mixed reactions online. Some peeps even said she did the right thing, while others criticised her.

