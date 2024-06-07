Actress Khanya Mkangisa had fans drooling over her gorgeous body on social media

A Twitter (X) fan recently posted a stunning picture of the actress rocking a cute little black dress

Many fans were salivating over the former Isidingo star's picture on social media

Khanya Mkangisa flaunted her gorgeous hourglass figure. Image: @ilovekhanya

Source: Instagram

Media personality Khanya Mkangisa has always had a stunning body for days, and fans always drool over it.

Khanya Mkangisa flaunts her hourglass figure

Famous actress and new mom Khanya Mkangisa became a hot topic again on social media after a picture of her alleged baby daddy, Desmond Williams, went viral.

Recently, the former Isidingo star, who had her first child not so long ago, had many fans drooling over her gorgeous hourglass figure. A Twitter (X) user, @ApheleleJody, posted a picture of the actress rocking a stunning little black dress and captioned it:

"Khanya Mkangisa."

See the post below:

Netizens drool over Khanya's body

Many fans were salivating over the former Isidingo star's picture on social media. See some of the comments below:

@uTshonyane wrote:

"I would let her ruin me tbh."

@kumakanisam said:

"You can't even tell that she has a baby."

@NdabeniMzukisi responded:

"I will forever have a crush on this one."

minenhle_sikhosana replied:

"She ain't going nowhere! Been and still is."

@Pru_Molaolwa complimented:

"She will always be a flame."

@BafanaSurprise mentioned:

"I know you have her number, can I please have it please?"

derikndlovu commented:

"You are that God… You are that spirit…You are that energy… You are that light within light."

thendu87 praised the star:

"I've seen you morph into something more...like a catalog model only reserved for vogue."

Actress Mkangisa lauded for her beauty and hourglass figure

In a previous report, Briefly News wrote that Khanya Mkangisa's beauty has wowed social media users. Many reacted to a trending post saying the Shattered actress is among the most beautiful in Mzansi.

Khanya is a household star in South Africa. The stunner has graced our television screens in productions like Shattered, Isidingo, Step Up to a Start-Up and Harvest. Not only that, but the multi-talented stunner is also a television presenter and a DJ.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News