Award-winning songstress Nhlanhla Mafu's journey to hearing loss recovery continues

The Mafikizolo singer has always been vocal about her struggles with her hearing

Nhlanhla is also using her platform to educate other people about the consequences of overexposure to high levels of noises

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Singer Nhlanhla Mafu's hearing deteriorated due to her rocking stages for over 27 years. The star opened up about this very sensitive part of her life and she is playing on educating other people about it.

Nhlanhla Mafu is on a journey to regaining her hearing. Image: @nhlanhla_mafu

Source: Instagram

How Nhlanhla is working on her hearing

The award-winning songstress was always humiliated over her hearing after suspecting that it had gotten bad. But, she has since taken her power back and is now empowered to spread the word about this.

According to TshisLIVE, she was diagnosed with noise-induced hearing loss (NHIL) in 2022. But she was aware of this problem a few years before.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“I was exposed to high levels of noise during my stage performances, studio sessions, and music listening sessions, where music would be played at very high volume levels,” the star was quoted saying.

What Nhlanhla is doing to help other people

The Khona hitmaker is looking to destigmatise hearing loss by speaking to professionals who are exposed to noise.

Nhlanhla even shared a video from the Coal Safe 2024 conference, hosted by the South African Colliery Managers’ Association event on Instagram.

One fan gushed about her and said: "Thank you for your courage, kindness and compassion for others to prevent Noise Induced Hearing Loss queen."

In response to that, Nhlanhla said:

"Thank you so much, my lady, I’m just grateful for the platforms given to me in order to spread awareness, promote safety as well as educate people about NIH."

Nhanhla Mafu's stunning body leaves peeps gushing

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mafikizolo singer Nhlanhla Mafu posed in an orange two-piece from her clothing line NNVintage.

Fans praised the singer's youthful look, while some critics shared negative comments about her appearance. Social media reactions were mixed, with users commenting on her age, post-divorce lifestyle, and style choices.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News