Dr Musa Mthombeni got special attention from a luxury brand, Dior, on a special day for fathers

South African TV presenter Dr Musa Mthombeni had tongues wagging after he posted a video unboxing his lavish gift

Netizens had a lot to say since Dr Musa Mthombeni has no children and was being spoiled for Father's Day

Dr Musa Mthombeni is well known as Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni's husband. While the couple is popular for their relationship, the pair are adamant about keeping their family planning private.

Dr Musa Mthombeni got a Father's Day gift from Dior and Mzansi peeps had questions. Image: @drmusamthombeni

Most recently, Dr Musa Mthombeni took to Instagram to show that Dior had a special treat for him. Netizens discussed that the luxury brand gave Dr Musa Mthombeni a gift on Father's Day

Dr Musa Mthombeni spoiled by Dior for Father's Day

In a video reshared by @MDNnewss, Dr Musa Mthombeni opened a gift which read: "Happy Father's Day to those who may or may not have the title but certainly have the heart". See the clip below:

SA amazed by Dior's Dr Musa Mthombeni gift

Many people commented wondering why Dior wished Musa a happy Father's Day. Some guessed the brand was showing that they have a sense of humour. Read the comments below:

@ChuksChydee said:

"Dior knows something we don't know."

@mshekeshek wondered:

"Whose father @Dior this man ain't no one's father respect fathers please atleast send something to @GodPenuel."

@MOh_Coomalo added:

"Is he a father?"

@__ThapeloM commented:

"All baby daddies under this post are disappointed wishing it could be them receiving that gift instead of him."

@evelenxthree33 added:

"They have a great sense of humour."

Liesl Mthombeni addresses pregnancy rumours

Briefly News previously reported that Former Miss South Africa Liesl Laurie Mthombeni has fired shots at the fans commenting about pregnancy on her posts. The stunner fumed as she addressed the womb watchers monitoring her life.

Social media can be toxic, especially for celebrities. Media personality Liesl Laurie Mthombeni recently addressed trolls discussing her weight and assuming she is pregnant.

A video of the star shared on X by the popular gossip page MDN News saw Mrs Mthombeni sending a clear message to the people commenting about pregnancy on her page

Source: Briefly News