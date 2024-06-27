Celebrity twins Hlelo and Ntando have announced that they'll be making their return to the entertainment industry

The former radio personalities shared that they will be venturing into podcasting

The former YFM presenters shared that they didn't take a break from the industry but rather paid attention to things which serve a purpose for them

The former YFM presenters Hlelo and Ntando Masina have something up their sleeves for their fans and supporters.

Hlelo and Ntando return to the entertainment industry

After a decade of not hearing from the Masina twins, Naked DJ's sisters Hlelo and Ntando Masina have announced their return to the entertainment industry.

According to TshisaLIVE, Hlelo and Ntando have ventured into podcasting. The twins mentioned that they didn't take a break from entertainment but decided to focus on other essential things.

Ntando said:

"I never took a break. Instead, I removed people, places, and things that no longer benefited me and began pursuing my true purpose. To outsiders, it might have seemed like a setback, but it was actually a step forward—a necessary life cleanse. I delve into the details of this transition in the first episode of our podcast. Although it was tough initially, the past few years have brought me peace, contentment, authenticity, joy, and abundant love."

Hlelo Masina, on the other hand, further said that they have been spending time with their family:

"It transformed every aspect of my life for the better, making everything feel lighter. Today, we host a podcast called "Gifted with Hlelo and Ntando," which we started six months ago, releasing one episode each month. We named our podcast “Gifted” because we felt it was time to use our talents again. Our podcast celebrates the joy of family, faith, and the magic of people's unique talents and gifts."

