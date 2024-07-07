DJ, producer and businessman Oskido is celebrating his son, Tshegofatso Mdlongwa, after he bagged a master's degree

Oskido headed online to share pictures and a video from the graduation at Geneva Business School in Barcelona

Oskido's followers and celebrity friends were on hand to congratulate the father and son pair on the achievement

Oskido attended his son, Tshegofatso Mdlongwa's graduation in Barcelona, toasting his master's degree success. Images: @oskidoibelieve and @juneromdlongwa

Oskido is a proud father after his son Tshegofatso Mdlongwa graduated with a Master of International Management qualification from Geneva Business School in Barcelona.

The record producer and businessman was on hand to attend the graduation in the Spanish city and headed online on Sunday to toast the significant event.

Oskido celebrates son's master's success

The Big "O" posted a photo dump on his social media of himself and an excited Tshegofatso donning his graduation gown, complete with a cap.

He captioned the post:

"Congratulations, #ntwanayami, on your Master’s in International Business Management from @genevabusinessschool! Cherishing these priceless moments in #Barcelona."

Along with the pictures, he shared a short video of Tshegofatsho walking the graduation stage as his degree was conferred.

At that moment, cheers and applause ring out inside the auditorium.

On its website, Geneva Business School said its three-semester Master of International Management programme offered candidates a unique hands-on experience to elevate their undergraduate degree.

"Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and tools, your degree will comprehensively prepare you for a lasting career," the institution shared.

Netizens, celebrity friends share congratulations

The father-son duo basked in the glory of the achievement, applauded by a few of Oskido's followers and celebrity friends.

Briefly News looks at some of the reactions.

@chichi_tamarie wrote:

"The presence of a father is something money can't buy. Congratulations to him."

@zakesbantwini said:

"I love this, razo lam, for intwana, @oskidoibelieve."

@realblackcoffee reacted:

"Congrats, champ, @juneromdlongwa."

@sirlsg mentioned:

"Amazing. Well done to intwana."

@debaptistsa offered:

"Nice one. Congratulations to ntwana."

