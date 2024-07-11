Influencer and house DJ Oscar Mbo has launched his Have A Groovy Day fashion brand

Prices for the high-grade merchandise include hoodies at R2,999, T-shirts at R1,499, socks at R249, scarves at R899, and caps at R799

The Kriel-born DJ balances his fashion and music careers seamlessly, using his music to market his clothing line

Oscar Mbo has ventured into the world of fashion. The musician announced the launch of his fashion line, Have A Groovy Day, on social media.

Oscar Mbo has launched his fashion line, Have A Groovy Day. Image: @oscarmbo

Source: Instagram

Oscar Mbo ventures into fashion

South African musician Oscar Mbo is all about securing the bag, and we love it for him. The star, popular for hits like Yes God and Asambeni, has expanded his empire into the fashion world.

Anyone who follows Oscar Mbo knows he loves fashion. The star has been commended for always looking on point. Speaking to TimesLIVE about Have A Groovy Day, Oscar said his passion for clothes inspired him to launch the clothing line.

The house DJ revealed that he did not want to venture into the fashion industry without being fully equipped, so he decided to tap into the industry with his line of merchandise. He hopes to launch his line soon.

Oscar Mbo shares more details about his merch

Speaking about his brand, the Yes God hitmaker described it as a clothing brand influenced by the trendy oversized and stylish Asian streetwear aesthetic, which he introduced in 2021.

Oscar Mbo also believes that the prices for his products are reasonable and that fashion lovers will relate to the brand. He said:

“The prices are reasonable, with high-grade materials. Our hoodies retail at R2,999, T-shirts at R1,499, socks for R249, scarf for R899 and caps at R799. Most fashion lovers can easily relate to the brand.”

