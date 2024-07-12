Gregory Wings is still fighting to recover millions invested in last year's flopped Burna Boy concert in South Africa

South African-based American businessman Gregory Wings is still fighting to recover some of the money he invested in the Burna Boy concert that flopped last year. Wings is reportedly gunning for Ticketpro.

Gregory Wings still fighting to recover his money

It looks like the people behind last year's flopped Burna Boy concert are still on each other's necks. American businessman Gregory Wings is allegedly still fighting to get back some of the money he invested in the show.

According to reports online, Wings claims he forked out millions for the event scheduled for September last year in Johannesburg, Durban, and Cape Town. Several reports have suggested that the show was cancelled because of fraud, while others said it was due to low ticket sales.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, businessman Gregory Wings said he discovered that the ticketing agent was working with his former business partner Sedote Nwachukwu to scam him.

Wings added that he has given Nwachukwu an ultimatum to pay back what he owes him, but he has not received any money. Instead, Nwachukwu is on the run from the police. Part of the statement read:

"The man is on the run, and a warrant of arrest has been issued. The way forward for me is to see justice done. Until this man is arrested, I won't rest."

