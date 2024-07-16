Big Zulu faced numerous struggles with school, and he recently opened up about them on a podcast

The Imali Eningi rapper was a guest on the King David Studio podcast hosted by David Mashabela

Siyabonga Nene, his real name, shared that he had to deal with bullies to low academic marks

Big Zulu went into detail about how much he resented going to school. The star was a guest on a YouTube podcast hosted by David Mashabela.

How Big Zulu childhood hardships affected his schooling

Siyabonga Nene, better known by his stage name Big Zulu, encountered multiple struggles in his childhood, which ultimately affected his schooling.

David Mashabela invited the Imali Eningi rapper to the King David Studio podcast, where he delved deeper into his childhood.

He shared that he often had to walk barefoot to school, braving the winter cold, because of his family's financial battles. The other kids often laughed at him and teased him, causing him to skip school on most days and hide in the river. When it came to fetching his school reports, Big Zulu said he would often have a lot of zeros.

WHy Big Zulu thinks kids bullied him in school

The Inkabi Records label owner also shared that his school uniform would have holes in it and that he did not have any school shoes. This made him a laughingstock to the other children.

To add to that, the star spoke about him having to look after cattle before he would go to school.

This situation opened Big Zulu's eyes and made him think that other children suffered from their own painful childhoods, which caused them to take it out on the rapper.

Big Zulu turns childhood pain to charity work

Because of the things he went through as a child, Big Zulu now ensures that he donates essentials to schoolchildren.

He often posted about his charitable work, which involved donating school uniforms, stationery, and shoes. “I do this to prevent other kids from going through what I had to go through when I was a kid,” he told David.

Watch the interview below:

Big Zulu puts radio station on blast

In more Big Zulu news from Briefly News, Rapper Big Zulu lashed at a local TV news station because he was not satisfied with the hospitality he received.

The record label boss blasted the news channel during his live interview with the reporter, saying he and his team were never offered food. He asked the channel to offer them cappuccino and snacks the next time they invited him to the show.

