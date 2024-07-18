Arthur Mafokate's children, AJ and Owami Mafokate are collaborating on their first music project together, titled La Familia

The siblings are hopeful their legendary father, Arthur Mafokate, will join them on the EP despite his hiatus from the industry

AJ and Owami are successfully balancing their business ventures and music careers, making La Familia a family affair

Kwaito legend Arthur Mafokate's two children, Arthur Junior, popularly known as AJ and Owami Mafokate, are working on their first music project together. The stars hinted at a possible collaboration with their legendary father, who has not been in the industry for a while.

AJ and Owami Mafokate hope to feature their father on their EP

Arthur Mafokate's children are following in his footsteps. The Born Into Fame stars have been teasing their first music project together, dubbed La Familia, and they plan to make it a family affair by bringing in their legendary father.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, AJ Mafokate said La Familia is a family project, so they hope to get their father on board, although he hasn't been in the industry for a while. He also confirmed some of the talented artists they featured on the project. He said:

"We are trying to work with our father, Arthur, as La Familia is a family project, and since my sister and I have found our sound, we think we are ready to bring him into our sound."

AJ and Owami on balancing their business and their careers

The Mafokate siblings do not believe in placing their eggs in one basket. Both Owami and AJ noted that they have been able to create a balance between running their businesses and managing their careers.

Arthur Mafokate’s son AJ speaks on taking over from his father

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that AJ Mafokate opened up about being Arthur Mafokate's child and the challenges that come with it.

Arthur Mafokate's son recently got candid about being the child of a famous musician. AJ, who is a musician and a reality TV star, said there were perks to being born into fame, including the opportunities that come with it. AJ acknowledges the pressure that comes with continuing his dad's legacy.

