The multi-talented South African self-taught artist Dr Esther Mahlangu attended the parliamentary sitting

The self-taught artist was invited to attend, and a video of her was also posted on social media

Some of the social media users flooded the comment section and reacted to the news of Dr Mahlangu being invited to the

Dr Esther Mahlangu attended the parliamentary sitting. Image: esthermahlanguart

Source: Instagram

The South African self-taught artist Dr Esther Mahlangu was invited to one of the country's most important settings.

Dr Esther Mahlangu attends Parliamentary sitting

The multi-talented, self-taught South African artist Dr Mahlangu has made headlines on social media after she was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Recently, the star, who turned 88 in 2023, was invited to attend the parliamentary sitting in Cape Town. @ParliamentofRSA posted a video of Mahlangu on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Dr Esther Mahlangu is one of the Eminent Persons that have been invited by #Parliament to be guests of the Presiding Officers for #OPA2024. @esthermahlangu9."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Dr Esther Mahlangu attending parliamentary sitting

Shortly after the video of Dr. Mahlangu was posted on social media, some of the netizens flooded the comment section with their opinion. See some of the reactions below:

@Drizzle71175017 wrote:

"Can I also be invited next time please. I've never been to the parliament."

@AthiGeleba said:

"Dr Esther Mahlangu. #OPA2024."

@Steve_Mabona responded:

"Eh, she was invited."

@JAMES_RASAI replied:

"I swear we live in the multiverse."

Dr Esther Mahlangu beaten tied up and robbed

In another article, Briefly News reported that Mpumalanga police are probing an incident in which globally renowned Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu was attacked.

The attackers stole her pistol and an undisclosed amount of cash taken by an unknown assailant on Saturday. According to provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, the incident happened at a Siyabuswa residence near KwaMhlanga.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News