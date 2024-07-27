Pysfo, aka Sidwell Ngwenya, recently had a reason to celebrate, and his wife took to social media to rave about him

Pysfo's wife, Aamirah Ngwenya, marked his birthday in a special way that left their fans touched

Former YoTV presenter Psyfo is a beloved South African TV personality, and people loved to see him and his wife stronger than ever

Pysfo is getting older, and his wife celebrated his life. Pysfo is married to Aamirah, and they have been husband and wife since 2020.

Aamirah Ngwenya took the time to pen a sweet message for Psyfo on his birthday. Fans joined in, wishing Pysfo a happy birthday.

Pysfo get sweet birthday message from wife

On Pysfo's birthday, his wife reflected on how they've been together for the past eight years of his life. Psyfo turned 42 years old and she wrote in the post:

"We have done so much together. My personal person. I love you SKATTER baby 🔥"

SA wishes Psyfo happy birthday

Many people commented on the post also wishing the actor a happy birthday. Netizens reflected on his days as a childhood star.

mrs_liqhayiya said:

"Happy birthday to your hubby.. he shares a birthday with my daughter️, very intelligent people."

theycallmetrace_ wrote:

"Happy happyyyyyy @iammrcroc sending lots of love to you on your special day!"

iamdjvoodoo commented:

"Happy Birthday Champion! Love you long time."

tshidee_viks gushed:

"Happy birthday to the hubs."

nqowie_nn added:

"Happy Birthday Baba KaKing. To many more."

ngcobo.kayise was pleased:

"Our childhood TV star😍Psyfo on YO TV. Thanks for caring for him."

Psyfo's Father's Day snap has SA nostalgic

Briefly News previously reported that Former YoTV presenter and Generations actor Sidwell "Psyfo" Ngwenya had Mzansi in their feelings after posting a sweet Father's Day photo on his Twitter account.

South Africans couldn't help but feel old when the actor posted his pic, having watched him grow up right in front of Mzansi's eyes on the beloved SABC 1 children's TV show.

According to News24, Sidwell and his wife Aamirah welcomed their first child in 2022, and the doting dad posted an adorable pic to mark his first Father's Day on Sunday.

