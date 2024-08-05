Uncle Waffles looked gorgeous when she flaunted her new bright orange hair colour

The internationally acclaimed DJ posted a selfie showing off her new look, and Mzansi couldn't get enough of her face card

Netizens raved over Waffles' look, while others shot their shot at the Wadibusa hitmaker

Uncle Waffles flaunted her stunning bright hair colour. Images: unclewaffles_.

Our fave, Uncle Waffles, was a sight for sore eyes when she showed off her new hair colour and had netizens gagging.

Uncle Waffles stuns in new wig

Amapiano's favourite fashionista, Uncle Waffles, is not only a pioneer of the genre who has helped take it to new heights, but she is also a trendsetter in the fashion industry whose style has evolved with her career.

From her risqué outfits to her bright-coloured wigs, Waffles knows how to push boundaries and look good while doing it.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, the Wadibusa hitmaker rocked an orange wig with a deep side fringe and a face card that never declined.

Of course, this wouldn't be the first time Waffles experimented with hair colours. Previously, Briefly News shared how fans raved over her rainbow-coloured wig:

Mzansi reacts to Uncle Waffles' look

Netizens were gagging over Uncle Waffles' hair, and the men didn't hesitate to shoot their shots:

__ThapeloM said:

"Uncle Waffles is way too hot to be a South African."

RyanNgcobo_RSA wrote:

"Waze wamuhle, you are so beautiful."

blackman_cjr confessed:

"I have a crush on our uncle."

Collen_KM joked:

"Hawu Waffles, when you sent me those other pictures on WhatsApp, you forgot to include this one."

RickyRackxx hyped Waffles up:

"Big Waffles. Cream of the crop. Still hot, just in case you forgot!"

YouKayGee posted:

"It's true when that say there's a card that never declines."

