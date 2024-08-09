South African star DJ Fresh celebrated Botswana sprinter Letsile Tebogo after bagging the gold medal

The 21-year-old sprinter became the new Olympic champion over the 200m in Paris

The podcaster shared a video of himself cheering Letsile Tebogo while he was racing

DJ Fresh celebrated Letsile Tebogo's win.

Botswana sprinter Letsile Tebogo made the whole of Africa proud by breaking the record at the 2024 Olympic Men's 200m Final.

DJ Fresh celebrates Letsile Tebogo's win at Men's 200m final

Social media has been buzzing since the news of sprinter Letsile Tebogo becoming the new Olympic champion over the 200m in Paris, France, circulated online.

Recently, the South African DJ and podcaster DJ Fresh celebrated the Botswana racer as he finished first and became the first African man to win the 200m final on Thursday, 8 August 2024.

He posted a video of himself cheering the sprinter on his Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Not @tebogo_letsile_ making me lose my voice! Well run, Dawg!! Ba masepeng for the next 8 years."

See the post below:

Netizens also cheer Letsile Tebo

Many netizens also cheered the Botswana sprinter. See some of the comments below:

@spinza6 wrote:

"Yah.... I get it Tebogo won congratulations to him, but I still think the Definition of house volume 2 is still the best house music compilation of all time."

@AfricanOligarch said:

"Fresh Ema nyana Tebza ke mfana wa kasi."

@dicksychicks replied:

"Hey bro, we going bananas up here!"

@Baa_uss commented:

"Fresh always staying fresh."

@Queen_Matha responded:

"We are waiting for your apology on the #MissSA2024 matter Fresh!! Seeing the you are celebrating with Botswana aswell."

@earthernn replied:

"O ba bone ba ska go koba masatafrika."

Lyles sends message to Tebogo after beating him in 200m final

Briefly News earlier reported that Noah Lyles congratulated Letsile Tebogo after losing to him in the 200m final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The 100m Olympic champion acknowledged the Botswana athlete had a rough year after his mother passed on but went on to win.

