Mpoomy Ledwaba has announced that she will be releasing her book How Did We Get Here in October

The motivational speaker got real about the process it took to write her book and how it started four years ago

The star shared that her turning 30 years old marked a significant time in her journey to writing the book

From motivational speaker to author, Mpoomy Ledwaba is coming for it all. The Wisdom And Wellness founder announced that she will be releasing her book How Did We Get Here in October 2024.

Mpoomy speaks on the writing process of her book

On Instagram, Mpoomy Ledwaba opened up about the process of writing her book, sharing that it started four years ago. Ledwaba said that although she started writing it, she stopped because she had nothing to say.

"I want to say it wasn’t time, but to be honest, I feared I had nothing to say," she wrote. Mpoomy said she had worked at a library at Middelburg Primary School, where her connection with books and writing became evident.

Why Mpoomy decided to finally write her book

Mpoomy noted that turning 30 years old marked a significant time in her journey to writing the book.

"So in 2023, as I closed my 20, I decided to get naked and let the whole world see me, well, that version of me."

On what her readers can expect, Mpoomy said she wants to be relatable with people and that there will be funny moments.

"I don’t promise a fairytale, but I promise truth, cringe, laughter, relatability, and sometimes far-fetched. And I will say, I am scared. it’s been a journey and a half, God is holding my hand like the loving Father He is."

