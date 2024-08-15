The legendary South African singer Ringo Madlingozi is mourning the death of his father

Madlingozi's son, Phila Madlingozi, announced the passing of his grandfather by sharing a touching tribute

Social media users shared touching messages of condolences to the Madlingozi family

Ringo Madlingozi's father has passed away. Image: Oupa Bopape

One of South Africa's greatest acts, Ringo Madlingozi, is mourning his father's death.

Phila Madlingozi announces death of grandfather

Reality TV star and singer Phila Madlingozi, the son of the legendary star, announced the passing of his grandfather on Instagram. Phila shared a touching tribute message to the late man, saying:

"Uwile umthi omkhulu. One of the sweetest old men I know. I will miss you so much. Thank you for who you were for and to me. I will continue to make you proud and entertain you from this side.. Bhungane!!"

Netizens comforts the Madlingozis

Reacting to the news, social media users shared touching messages of condolences to the Madlingozi family.

tebza6579 shared:

"May his soul rest in peace uMthimkhulu."

zozostofile shared:

"I am so sorry brother."

sbongilemadlingozi added:

"RIP Tata."

mandisimaneli said:

"Condolences my brother, to you and the rest of the family."

lwando_mavi mentioned:

"I am sorry my brother, may he rest in peace."

Ringo Madlingozi on lessons he learned in politics

The singer had dabbled in politics after he joined the EFF as a member of parliament. In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, Ringo shared some of the valuable lessons he learned while in politics.

"That space made me understand not to take things to heart. It was interesting to watch people talk about things they do not believe in, and watch them lie through their teeth."

He has since left politics to re-focus on his music.

Inaugural Xhosa Music awards features Ringo and Thandiswa Mazwai

In a previous report from Briefly News, The inaugural Xhosa Music Awards took place in Cape Town in July 2024.

The awards seek to celebrate Xhosa music icons, as the organiser, China Mpololo, feels that the artists do not get recognition. Some of the stars to be recognised include Thandiswa Mazwai, Vusi Nova, Ringo Madlingozi, and more.

