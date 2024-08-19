Pabi Cooper is embroiled in a controversy regarding her performance at the Greater Giyani Municipality Mayor's Cup

The Amapiano singer performed at the final match and was reportedly paid R100,000, while the players were paid much less

Netizens are fuming over this and are demanding answers from the municipality as to how this happened

South African Amapiano singer Pabi Cooper is at the centre of the R100,000 booking payment after her performance at the Greater Giyani Municipality Mayor's Cup.

Did Pabi Cooper get paid R100K by the Limpopo municipality?

The BET Awards nominated Amapiano singer Pabi Cooper had X users in an uproar after it was alleged that she was paid R100,000 for her performance, according to @MDNnewss. The Dali Wami singer performed at the Greater Giyani Municipality Mayor's Cup for the final match at Giyani Stadium.

To add to the controversy, the X blog page further alleged that the players who won the match were paid a mere R25,000.

Municipality denies paying Pabi R100K

However, the municipality poured cold water to the allegations, saying Pabi Cooper only performed on her own accord. The spokesperson, Steve Mavunda, alleged that Pabo Cooper was not paid that amount of money, and he refrained from disclosing the actual amount she was paid, if she was indeed paid.

"The municipality's spokesperson, Steve Mavunda, has disputed these claims to Giyani View, stating that Pabi Cooper was not officially invited to perform and that the municipality did not make a payment of R100,000 to her. Mavunda clarified that Cooper attended the event in a supportive capacity and was not engaged by the municipality to perform."

Mzansi peeps outraged by news of Pabi Cooper's booking payment

Netizens are demanding proper answers from the municipality, asking why would they pay such an amount for a lacklustre performance.

@_Lolo_Pat stated:

"Something is off here."

@TheGeopol asked:

"R125K for such a wack performance? Pabi Cooper must tell the truth. Part of that money went to someone in the Giyani Municipality. Vhanu vha giyani must explain this mess."

@AHT_YssY joked:

"They must follow the money, it'll soon make its way back to one of the municipal officials."

@__ThapeloM added:

"Something is fishy here; where did that 100k go to? We want answers now."

@TheRealSmomoh declared:

"There has never been a smoke without fire."

@IamTomTsibinki mentioned:

"Mavunda thinks we are all EFF members. Pabi did not drive to Giyani for mahala and performed for mahala [free.]"

