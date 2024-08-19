Grammy-winning DJ Black Coffee has been booked in and out of Ibiza, Spain, and he hung out with Will Smith

A picture of the US actor Will Smith with singer India Martinez and the SA DJ had South Africans buzzing

Netizens hailed grootman as a superstar, and many noted how he always mingles with big names

Black Coffee is no stranger in the winner's circle. The Grammy-winning DJ recently rubbed shoulders with acclaimed US actor Will Smith.

Will Smith and Black Coffee hung out in Ibiza. Jason Merritt/Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

Black Coffee trends after pic with Will Smith goes viral

DJ Black Coffee recently became a hot topic after his recent appearance in Ibiza, Spain. A photo of him hanging out with Will Smith went viral. The Emancipation star Will Smith also hung out with singer India Martinez in the picture, which has since gone viral.

The picture was shared by the blog page @MDNnewss. Check it out below:

Mzansi buzzes of picture of Will Smith and Black Coffee

Reacting to the picture, Mzansi said Black Coffee is a superstar, and some noted that he has become popular among the big names in the entertainment industry.

@__ThapeloM said:

"Black coffee out there living like a superstar. Wait... He is a superstar."

@MemeCIC stated:

"He's really made it. They'll compare notes on how to chesa mpama."

@XUFFLER mentioned:

"Every since Grootman dodged a bullet, he has been living like a superstar."

@Gats_Jr said:

"Groetman is having a nice time."

@PetuniaTsweleng said:

"Black Coffee is one of my favourite persons."

@bad_option88 joked:

"There's something common with these 2 guys. I remember Black Coffee giving someone a slap, then Sir Will, on the other hand, gave another man a slap; I'm not gonna talk of relationships it's messed up."

Black and son Esona cause a stir online

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Black Coffee shared a photo with his son Esona Maphumulo, which sparked a mix of reactions from trolls. Some people made jokes about their resemblance.

One thing people admire is Esona Maphumulo's willingness to follow in his father's footsteps and make a name for himself in the industry.

