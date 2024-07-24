Grammy award winning international DJ Black Coffee was pictured with his son Esona Maphumulo

Their viral photo sparked a mix of reactions from trolls, but there were a lot of people who made jokes about their resemblance

Esona Maphumulo is following in his father's footsteps and is making a name for himself in the industry

Like father, like son! In a recent photo, Black Coffee and his son Esona Maphumulo looked like doppelgangers.

Black Coffee's photo with his son Esona Maphumulo looked so much alike in their recent picture. Image: @sonaofficial

Source: Instagram

Pic of Black Coffee and Esona goes viral

The Grammy award winning international DJ Black Coffee and his firstborn son, Esona Maphumulo, were recently the talk of the town.

Esona, who goes by the stage name Sona, is enjoying the perks of being Black Coffee's son. He is notably following in his father's footsteps and touring globally.

He shared a picture on his Instagram stories of himself and his father out and about, captioned "We're outside." @MDNnewss then reshared the picture on X.

Mzansi reacts to picture of Black Coffee and his son

The cute picture sparked a mix of unsavoury responses from social media trolls, who poked fun at Esona. However, there were a lot of people who made jokes about their resemblance.

@somethingFRESCA joked:

"That's not Black Coffee, that's Nathi. @RealBlackCoffee wears glasses waya waya."

@victimsync01 laughed:

"Black Coffee and his son Teabag."

@BabySmeg said:

"Black Coffee and Rooibos🔥"

@watallabout added:

"Do you mean: Black Coffee x Tea bag."

@SageisAfrican shared:

"Someone tell the kid that there is no need to hide his perfectly working hand, we must aspire to our role models but no need for copy and paste."

Black Coffee and Esona stun in family Christmas photo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Black Coffee and Esona Maphumulo shared a sweet Christmas photo marking the holiday season.

The father-son continued their tradition of spending their time together and recently took a photo beside a Christmas tree.

Of course, some netizens made salty comments, saying the two men looked sad and lonely in their photo since Black Coffee split from his estranged wife, Enhle Mbali Mlothshwa.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News