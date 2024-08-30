J'Something recently celebrated his 36th birthday and received some birthday spoils from Toyota

The singer announced his partnership with the automotive brand, which gave him some new wheels on his special day

Mzansi showed love to J'Something and congratulated him on his cool collaboration

J’Something marked his birthday with a partnership with Toyota. Images: jsomethingmusic

Source: Instagram

J'Something is a year older and just added a new car to his collection after announcing his partnership with Toyota.

J'Something shows off new car on his birthday

J'Something recently celebrated another trip around the sun in style and was spoiled rotten.

Having recently celebrated their anniversary, the festivities aren't over in the Fonseca household, and the famous cooking influencers brought out their best bakeware to whip up a chocolate cake for the birthday boy.

Taking to her Instagram page, Cordelia shared a video of them baking J's cake and penned a sweet letter in honour of her bae's birthday and wished him an amazing year ahead:

But that's not all. The MiCasa member also received a brand-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and officially announced his partnership with the renowned automotive manufacturer.

J shared photos posing beside the car and wrote a birthday message to himself, grateful for how well his life turned out:

"What a dream come true. My life has been so amazing with all of you in it. Honestly, you have all made my life such a joyful ride. I am so grateful for the happy memories and can’t wait to make many more one day at a time."

Mzansi shows love to J'Something

Netizens gathered to wish J a happy birthday and congratulated him on the new wheels:

South African radio personality, Lootlove, said:

"Happy Birthday!"

anthea_martin showed love to J Something:

"So excited for this partnership! The Prado looks great on you. And what a day for an announcement; happy birthday, J!"

gregmaloka wrote:

"Good things happen to amazing people. Congratulations, brother."

sunnytembani posted:

"Ah, happy birthday, J! What an honour and joy it is to know you and sweet Coco!"

laurie_porrie_ added:

"Happy birthday, J. Wishing you many happy and safe miles in your new whip with the fam, enjoy!"

