The family of praise poet Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni have announced her memorial service details

People who wish to celebrate her life can attend the memorial service wearing traditional attire

Praise singer and poet Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni passed away on 31 August 2024 after a short illness at the age of 47. Her family have shared the memorial service details and the theme.

Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni's life will be celebrated on Friday. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

The full memorial service details

On Wednesday, 4 August the family of praise poet Dr Bishop Jessica Mbangeni announced her memorial service details on her Instagram page.

The service will be held on Friday, 6 August 2024, at the Market Theatre (Dr John Kani Theatre) in Newtown, Johannesburg. The family wishes attendees to honour Jessica's deep love for

"The memorial service to celebrate her life and times, as well as her contribution to the creative and cultural industries, will start at 14:00. A dedicated theme of traditional wear during this time of mourning would be a reminder of her deep commitment to her culture and heritage."

Jessica Mbangeni to be celebrated in Jamaica

The statement continues by stating that Jessica Mbangeni's life and immense contribution to the industry will be celebrated in Jamaica on 8 September 2024 "as a show of contribution to the global community."

"Her artistic brilliance transcended genres, and her powerful voice resonated with the spirit of the nation, celebrating the richness of our heritage while addressing contemporary social issues with grace and eloquence. She was a proud ambassador of her culture, and our nation and we feel it is fitting to honour her in a way that reflects her life’s work and passion."

Read the full statement below:

