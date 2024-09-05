The South African musical artist Mthandazo Gatya recently bagged another award nomination this year

Gatya was nominated for the SATMA Best Afro Soul Artist of The Year award

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section, congratulating him on this nomination

Mthandazo Gatya recently received a SATMA nod. Image: @mthandazogatya

South African Afro Soul artist Mthandazo Gatya has done it again as he scooped another nomination this year.

Mthandazo Gatya nominated for SATMA awards

Singer Mthandazo Gatya has again been nominated for the SATMA (South African Traditional Music Awards) in the Best Afro Soul Artist of the Year category.

The news and gossip page MDNews shared the exciting news about Gatya receiving the SATMA nod on their Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"Mthandazo Gatya earns SATMA Awards 2024 nomination for Best Afro Soul Artist. Vote by texting 002SATMA19 to 32436."

See the post below:

The singer also posted on his Instagram page that he has been nominated for the awards.

He wrote:

"I’m Nominated for Best Afrosoul Artist at this year’s @satmaawards , please sms 32436 to vote, thank you in advance."

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Mthandazo Gatya

Many netizens on social media congratulated the star on bagging another award nomination at the SATMAs. See some of the comments below:

@The_A_Wagon wrote:

"He deserves one."

@Sifiso22205704 said:

"He deserves the award."

@TheRealSmomoh responded:

"Lemme vote, he's my best."

@MphoSekat replied:

"Congrats to him."

thabithateffo commented:

"This one deserves my airtime love you to bits."

swazym mentioned:

"Yess my brother, congratulations."

ashmodelive replied:

"Best of luck, my brother."

@eSheY__ tweeted:

"This is dope, congratulations."

