Boohle was recently faced with the task of changing the date for her anticipated Umhlobo European tour

The award-winning singer revealed that due to Visa delays, she had to push the date from August to December

Fans were surprisingly understanding of the changes, while others put in requests for Boohle to visit their countries next

Boohle revealed the new date for the Umhlobo European tour. Images: boohle_sa

Source: Instagram

Boohle has officially revealed the new date for her anticipated European tour.

When is Boohle's Umhlobo tour?

Award-winning singer, Boohle, is gearing up for her long-awaited Umhlobo European tour, and recently announced the urgency of changing the date.

Originally slated to take place on 31 August 2024 at the Frannz Club in Berlin, the singer and her team were forced to push the date back a few months due to delays in securing their Visas.

Taking to her Instagram page, Boohle revealed that the new tour date will be 10 December 2024 at the same venue with support from DJ Tsoka and DJ Mokeira. She assured ticket holders that their tickets would still be valid for the new date:

"The good news: All tickets will remain valid for the new date, and we look forward to delivering an incredible show for you in December."

This comes after the singer reportedly bought herself a sports car that raised plenty of eyebrows online:

Mzansi reacts to Boohle's announcement

Fans are happy that they'll still get to see the gorgeous Boohle live, while others put in requests for the singer to visit their countries:

richyvie2362010 showed love to Boohle:

"I love you, Boohle."

richard_kranzin_photography was excited:

"See you there!"

astutecharlene asked:

"So, when do you come to Australia?"

endeavor_7zero hyped Boohle up:

"Run it up!"

2_k.i.d.d was shattered:

"It looks like you forgot about us in Dublin, neh?"

Mbuso Khoza postpones tour

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Mbuso Khoza changing the dates of his anticipated Ifa Lomkhono Tour.

This was due to illness, where the singer revealed he wouldn't be able to perform at the highest level until he recovered.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News