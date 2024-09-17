J Molley recently reflected on his suicide attempts as he ushered in his 26th birthday

The troubled rapper revealed that he attempted to take his life over 20 times and credited God for saving him

Mzansi showed love to Molley, wishing him well on his birthday while also proud of the step he had taken with Christ

J Molley says he attempted to take his life over 20 times. Images: hoodpharmacist

Source: Instagram

J Molley opened up about attempting to take his life over 20 times and how God's grace saved him from a destructive path.

J Molley speaks on suicide attempts

Months after his viral suicide attempt, J Molley says he is a free man and has given his life to God, who saved him from himself.

As he walks into a new year, the rapper reflected on his many suicide attempts, totalling a staggering 20 plus, with eight being in the same year, saying it was a miracle he was still alive.

Molley shared a photo dump showcasing his flashy lifestyle as well as a picture from his baptism, saying nothing could have ever convinced him to follow Christ until now:

"It's nothing short of an absolute miracle that I'm here. I was the last person who could've been convinced of Christ, and here I am. Now that my barn has burnt down, I see the moon. All praise to the most high, Jesus Christ of Nazareth. Not my will, but His will be done."

South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG) 24-hour helplines:

Suicide helpline: 080 056 7567

Mental health helpline: 080 045 6789

Substance abuse helpline: 080 012 1314

WhatsApp (8 AM - 5 PM)

Chat line: 076 882 2775

Maybelline BraveTogether: 087 163 2030

SMS: 31393

Mzansi weighs in on J Molley's revelation

Netizens were stunned by Molley's confession and praised him for following God's path:

clubmidnyt said:

"Tried my first suicide attempt this year, and somehow I survived too; I've been devoted to Christ since. Happy birthday, Molley; incredibly proud of you and the man you've become."

meshaine_jones4 blessed the rapper:

"God bless you, king."

djpearldelazy wrote:

"Love to see it, Molley. All praise to the most high."

storyof_marc encouraged Molley:

"Your mission isn’t done yet, brother."

shane_ojordanofficial showed love to J Molley:

"Surviving is winning, brother. Thanks to your album 'Dreams Money Can Buy', it saved my life."

ii_takeshia_ii posted:

"Wishing you the happiest birthday and a forever-blossoming relationship with God."

Emtee continues to troll J Molley

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Emtee claiming that J Molley was homeless.

This comes after the singer alleged that Big Hustle was broke and addicted to lean, soon igniting their beef.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News