Emtee recently celebrated his birthday on 17 September, and he received some love on social media

One of the people who celebrated him was Zoocie Coke Dope, who labelled him a legend

The music producer hailed Emtee for his enormous contribution to the rap game, saying he respects him

Zoocie Coke Dope celebrated Emtee on his birthday. Image: Oupa Bopape via Getty Images, @zoocci_coke_dope on Instagram

Emtee received a lot of love on his birthday. The rapper was hailed a legend by some of his fans and music producer Zoocie Coke Dope.

Emtee gets his flowers on birthday

The rapper was born on 17 September, making him 32 years old. On Instagram, Zoocie Coke Dope praised Emtee for his achievements in the industry. The star mentioned the impact Emtee had and continues to have in the rap game.

“Happy Birthday, Big Hustle. I never get a chance to tell you, but you already know. You are a legend for what you did for the industry and our culture, my brother. My respect for you is immense. I wish you everything you want out of life.”

Zoocie posted a picture of him and Emtee in the studio.

Fans celebrate Emtee

Taking to X, fans of the rapper celebrated him on his birthday. People want Emtee to be protected at all costs.

@itsmytimecurtis said:

"Happy Birthday, My Brother, More Life & Blessings Emtee! Stay Shining Forever."

@BLlue_Tomorrow wished:

"Happy birthday, king."

@TshepoSyre hailed:

"The greatest of all time, you are important, and people need to put that in their minds and protect you at all costs. Big love."

@TRACE_Inter dedicated:

"Join #TraceAfrica as we dedicate this special day to the South African trapper, rapper, and record label founder."

Emtee denies Azanian Doll's claims

In a previous report from Briefly News, Emtee has reacted to the shocking allegations made by adult star and aspiring rapper Azanian Doll.

The rapper was accused of wanting to have a sexual relationship with Azanian Doll, who said he planned this behind her back.

Emtee clapped back, saying it has become an industry norm for him to be hated on and spoken about badly. Emtee said that he does not know Azanian on a personal level.

