Mthandazo Gatya recently gave fans a captivating performance at a Heritage Day event

The award-winning singer had all eyes on him as he dazzled the crowd with his infectious tunes and voice

Mzansi raved over Mthandazo's performance and sang his praises on being one of the country's best singers

Mthandazo Gatya performed his hit song, 'Senzeni', at a Heritage Day concert. Images: mthandazogatya

Mthandazo Gatya recently brought his a-game to a Heritage Day concert and had a crowd of supporters dancing to his music.

Mthandazo Gatya nails Heritage Day event

SATMA award-nominated singer, Mthandazo Gatya, was recently booked to perform at a Heritage Day event and gave it his all.

The beloved singer, who rose to fame after receiving credit from John Legend, had the crowd singing and dancing during his performance and gave them a show to remember with his hit song, Senzeni.

Though released in 2020, the track has proved to be a fan-favourite in the singer's catalogue as he adds more tracks to his growing discography with the release of another single slated for September 2024.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a clip that captured the moment Mthandazo stepped off the stage to sing and dance with his adoring fans:

Mzansi shows love to Mthandazo Gatya

Netizens can't get enough of Mthandazo Gatya's undeniable talent and sang his praises for giving fans an unforgettable show:

Blaq_Mannequin was captivated:

"I love his voice."

TheRealSmomoh said:

"He's my favourite vocalist."

Sifiso22205704 praised Mthandazo:

"He's the greatest!"

Lethabo4991 was impressed:

"He killed it!"

lilithra_ii wrote:

"Nice one."

choccclade admitted:

"He's really good."

