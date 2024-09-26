Promoter Gregory Wings has been cleared of the charges against him regarding Burna Boy's concert

This was after he made headlines on social media in 2023 when the Nigerian singer's concert was cancelled

Gregory said that he was relieved that the charges were cleared and that he wanted the real criminals arrested

The drama surrounding Burna Boy's South African concert is far from over. The US businessman Gregory Wings is now off the hook regarding the "scammer" scandal.

Charges against Gregory Wings have been cleared

Criminal charges regarding the Nigerian singer Burna Boy's concert in Mzansi aren't yet over, as the event investor and US businessman Gregory Wings has been cleared of all the charges against him and had his name removed from them.

According to TshisaLIVE, Wings expressed his gratitude for being vindicated and his relief when his name was cleared of all the criminal charges.

He said:

"Being vindicated is important, but I also feel that my justice is not complete as I have been robbed of my money, got falsely arrested for crimes I didn't commit. To make it worse is that I was extorted, and my reputation was almost ruined. What I would like to see happen is the people who committed these crimes are arrested and held accountable of their actions so I am waiting to see that happening."

He also mentioned that he has hopes that all his money will be retrieved and that his most important goal is to have the real perpetrators caught so that what happened to him doesn't happen to anyone else.

