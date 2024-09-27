Boity Thulo sparked debate after sharing on L-Tido's podcast that God and ancestors can coexist, emphasising that she prays to God while honouring ancestral duties

The rapper, who accepted her calling as a sangoma, stated that practising both doesn't conflict with her religious beliefs

Social media reactions were mixed, with some agreeing and others criticising her perspective

Rapper Boity Thulo had Mzansi debating about spirituality after she shared that God and the ancestors can coexist. The rapper expressed her sentiments during her recent interview on L-Tido's podcast.

Boity Thulo has opened up about her beliefs. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Boity Thulo shares thoughts on God and the ancestors

Boity Thulo has shared her thoughts on the issue of God and the ancestors. The rapper, who announced that she accepted her call to become a sangoma a few years ago, noted that she still prays to God.

According to a post shared on X by MDN News, the Bakae rapper, who was a guest on L-Tido's podcast, said people must understand that God and ancestors can co-exist. She said:

"There’s God and then there are ancestors, that's lineage stuff and things that we do for that. We don’t pray to ancestors, I still pray to God, I still listen to gospel music. Those worlds can coexist; it's not like you can’t be a God-fearing person and still practice ancestral duties. Those things can coexist."

Fans react to Boity's video

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the star's sentiments. Some agreed with her, while others said the two could never co-exist.

@_Lolo_Pat said:

"What does the word of God say about that? Celebrities nokulahlekisa Abantu."

@TebogoTheScribe wrote:

"Thank goodness I don't take my understanding of theology from a celebrity. To those that do, I feel for you, shem."

@TheRealSmomoh commented:

"They have been co-existing, it's the other belief that always try to compete with ancestors."

Video of Gogo Skhotheni preaching goes viral

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a snippet of Gogo Skhotheni's sermon in a church went viral. The sangoma was preaching about young people's love for social media.

She also touched on parents taking social media so seriously that they get advice from people online. The video was shared online by a Twitter user @S_Phola__, who laughed and captioned the video, "Someone said she is lying."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News